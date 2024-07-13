Triathlete Pertl outclasses the competition

The two favorites left the water together. On the bike, however, the 29-year-old Pertl made things clear. "I launched an attack at kilometer five. Thank God it was enough for me to break away. I then opened up a huge gap," reports Pertl. Then he was able to enjoy the run. He will now take a break from competition and then start preparing for the competitions in the fall, when he will most likely be racing around the world again and also for the European Championships in France.