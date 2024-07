Offering box thieves caught in flagrante delicto by sacristan

At around 10 a.m., the sacristan of a church in Hall became aware of the two offering box thieves and alerted the police. The officers were able to apprehend the two suspects a short time later at Unterer Stadtplatz in Hall. They are a 30-year-old Slovak and a 34-year-old Pole. According to the police, the former is said to have committed other similar thefts in Innsbruck.