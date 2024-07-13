“The via ferrata is certainly not child’s play”

Set off despite a thunderstorm warning

A 25-year-old Hungarian and his father set off on the via ferrata at midday despite the thunderstorm warning. They wanted to complete the climb before the forecast thunderstorm - but things turned out quite differently than planned. The thunderstorm cell moved in at around 1.30 pm. The father, who had never been on a via ferrata before, then made a fatal mistake: fearing a lightning strike, he released his belay from the steel cable on the rock face. His son remained secured and followed the 61-year-old in front at a distance of a few meters.