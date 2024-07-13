Pertl brothers on different missions

After five weeks at police school, Philip Pertl is back in training. Over the past two weeks, the triathlete has been able to train as usual and get himself in shape: "I feel fit. During my training, it was very difficult with school and training. I was working a total of 75 hours a week." And the task couldn't be greater today. The 26-year-old is competing in the World Series in Hamburg, often referred to in triathlon circles as the "Champions League". Pertl was lucky that he was allowed to take part at all, as Austria only has two places (the Gastein native is third in the national rankings). But Olympic starter Tjebbe Kaindl is currently completing an altitude training camp, so Pertl is moving up. "Top 25 would be a good result. It's really cool that I'm back there."