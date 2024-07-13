Hamburg and Wallsee
Pertl brothers on different missions
One in Hamburg, the other in Lower Austria: the competitions of triathletes Philip and Lukas Pertl could not be more different this weekend. Philip is starting at the World Series in Germany, Lukas at the Austrian Championships.
After five weeks at police school, Philip Pertl is back in training. Over the past two weeks, the triathlete has been able to train as usual and get himself in shape: "I feel fit. During my training, it was very difficult with school and training. I was working a total of 75 hours a week." And the task couldn't be greater today. The 26-year-old is competing in the World Series in Hamburg, often referred to in triathlon circles as the "Champions League". Pertl was lucky that he was allowed to take part at all, as Austria only has two places (the Gastein native is third in the national rankings). But Olympic starter Tjebbe Kaindl is currently completing an altitude training camp, so Pertl is moving up. "Top 25 would be a good result. It's really cool that I'm back there."
Meanwhile, the Austrian Championships in Wallsee (Lower Austria) are coming up for brother Lukas. Especially at the "Mostiman": the 38 kilometers of cycling are contested with time trials. "That worked really well recently. His biggest rival is Leon Pauger from Vorarlberg. "We'll certainly have a good battle there. The goal is of course clear: the national championship title!"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
