Artificial intelligence helps with cost control

A fluctuation margin of 15 percent is the maximum

Unterberger explains how the company differs from the competition: "Knowing which costs will be incurred in which project phase and monitoring these on an ongoing basis in order to identify and handle deviations as early as possible forms the basis for financing considerations and cost specifications. Our aim is to keep the fluctuation margin between estimated and actual costs as small as possible. While the industry assumes a fluctuation range of 20 to 40 percent, we have committed ourselves to a fluctuation range of 15 percent," explains Unterberger.