Artificial intelligence helps with cost control
The team leader of the consulting firm Drees & Sommer in Innsbruck explains how to prevent suddenly exploding construction costs in advance. Artificial intelligence (AI) is also used in the process. Drees & Sommer was involved in 5775 construction projects worldwide in 2022.
"Planning is half the battle", as the old saying goes. The project management, planning and consulting company Drees & Sommer is committed to this saying. Founded in 1970, it now has 60 locations around the globe and employs 5100 people. There are 15 employees at the Innsbruck location. The team leader is Stefan Unterberger.
Together with Marketing Manager Melanie Kloster, he recently paid a visit to the "Tiroler Krone". Drees & Sommer specializes in the planning of construction projects.
Knowing which costs will be incurred in which project phase and monitoring these on an ongoing basis in order to identify and deal with deviations as early as possible forms the basis for financing considerations and cost specifications.
Stefan Unterberger
Many orders from Bundesimmobiliengesellschaft
"We are particularly pleased about the many orders from the Bundesimmobiliengesellschaft," says Unterberger. The most recent projects were the refurbishment and extension of the University College of Teacher Education and the new building for the University of Innsbruck in Innrain. Current projects include the Tirol Security Center in Innsbruck's Kaiserjägerstraße, the RAIQUA in Innsbruck and the Schwaz Urban residential and commercial property.
Of course, the company is also always happy to receive various inquiries from the private sector.
A fluctuation margin of 15 percent is the maximum
Unterberger explains how the company differs from the competition: "Knowing which costs will be incurred in which project phase and monitoring these on an ongoing basis in order to identify and handle deviations as early as possible forms the basis for financing considerations and cost specifications. Our aim is to keep the fluctuation margin between estimated and actual costs as small as possible. While the industry assumes a fluctuation range of 20 to 40 percent, we have committed ourselves to a fluctuation range of 15 percent," explains Unterberger.
Precise cost estimates based on experience and AI
And how do you achieve this goal? "We specifically use data material from numerous past and current projects - including from other countries - and evaluate it thoroughly. We also use artificial intelligence," explains the team leader. Based on this data, the costs for the individual project phases can be determined very precisely. "Without professional cost management, construction projects can no longer be implemented today," concludes Unterberger.
Drees & Sommer was involved in 5,775 construction projects worldwide in 2022, generating consolidated revenue of EUR 703.7 million and an operating result of EUR 84.7 million.
