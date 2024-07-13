Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Drees &amp; Sommer

Artificial intelligence helps with cost control

Nachrichten
13.07.2024 13:00

The team leader of the consulting firm Drees & Sommer in Innsbruck explains how to prevent suddenly exploding construction costs in advance. Artificial intelligence (AI) is also used in the process. Drees & Sommer was involved in 5775 construction projects worldwide in 2022.

comment0 Kommentare

"Planning is half the battle", as the old saying goes. The project management, planning and consulting company Drees & Sommer is committed to this saying. Founded in 1970, it now has 60 locations around the globe and employs 5100 people. There are 15 employees at the Innsbruck location. The team leader is Stefan Unterberger.

Together with Marketing Manager Melanie Kloster, he recently paid a visit to the "Tiroler Krone". Drees & Sommer specializes in the planning of construction projects.

Zitat Icon

Knowing which costs will be incurred in which project phase and monitoring these on an ongoing basis in order to identify and deal with deviations as early as possible forms the basis for financing considerations and cost specifications.

Stefan Unterberger

Many orders from Bundesimmobiliengesellschaft
"We are particularly pleased about the many orders from the Bundesimmobiliengesellschaft," says Unterberger. The most recent projects were the refurbishment and extension of the University College of Teacher Education and the new building for the University of Innsbruck in Innrain. Current projects include the Tirol Security Center in Innsbruck's Kaiserjägerstraße, the RAIQUA in Innsbruck and the Schwaz Urban residential and commercial property.

Of course, the company is also always happy to receive various inquiries from the private sector.

Stefan Unterberger and Melanie Kloster from Drees &amp; Sommer. (Bild: Manuel Schwaiger)
Stefan Unterberger and Melanie Kloster from Drees &amp; Sommer.
(Bild: Manuel Schwaiger)

A fluctuation margin of 15 percent is the maximum
Unterberger explains how the company differs from the competition: "Knowing which costs will be incurred in which project phase and monitoring these on an ongoing basis in order to identify and handle deviations as early as possible forms the basis for financing considerations and cost specifications. Our aim is to keep the fluctuation margin between estimated and actual costs as small as possible. While the industry assumes a fluctuation range of 20 to 40 percent, we have committed ourselves to a fluctuation range of 15 percent," explains Unterberger.

Precise cost estimates based on experience and AI
And how do you achieve this goal? "We specifically use data material from numerous past and current projects - including from other countries - and evaluate it thoroughly. We also use artificial intelligence," explains the team leader. Based on this data, the costs for the individual project phases can be determined very precisely. "Without professional cost management, construction projects can no longer be implemented today," concludes Unterberger.

Drees & Sommer was involved in 5,775 construction projects worldwide in 2022, generating consolidated revenue of EUR 703.7 million and an operating result of EUR 84.7 million.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Manuel Schwaiger
Manuel Schwaiger
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf