Deutsche Bahn on EM chaos: “We got everything out of it!”

Hundreds of Austrian fans stranded in Bavaria

Deutsche Bahn was criticized several times during the tournament for its performance. Just this week, the Dutch team had to travel to the semi-finals by plane instead of train due to a last-minute train failure. At the beginning of the tournament, hundreds of Austrian fans were temporarily stranded in Bavaria because a construction site was not completed on time as planned. Tournament boss Philipp Lahm missed the kick-off of a match in the group phase due to rail problems.