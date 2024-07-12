Severe thunderstorms moved across Styria

Even a bridge was washed away

Parts of the municipality of Krottendorf-Gaisfeld were hit the hardest. Massive flooding occurred there and parts of the village were inaccessible because the roads were so flooded. "The Teigitsch already had a very high level before the storm, but when the rain came and the water from the hinterland arrived, it was too much," reports Mayor Lukas Vogl. "The entire center of Krottendorf was under water. There was also a lot of flooding in Gaisfeld due to blockages," reports the mayor.