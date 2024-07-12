Bridges torn away
Severe thunderstorms moved across Styria
Severe thunderstorms swept across parts of Styria on Thursday evening. The districts of Voitsberg and Murtal were particularly affected. In the municipality of Krottendorf-Gaisfeld, a civil defense alert even had to be issued - but it was lifted again in the morning.
Once again, severe thunderstorms caused massive problems in Styria on Friday night. From around 8 p.m., a powerful thunderstorm cell moved across the country, affecting the districts of Voitsberg and Murtal in particular.
Even a bridge was washed away
Parts of the municipality of Krottendorf-Gaisfeld were hit the hardest. Massive flooding occurred there and parts of the village were inaccessible because the roads were so flooded. "The Teigitsch already had a very high level before the storm, but when the rain came and the water from the hinterland arrived, it was too much," reports Mayor Lukas Vogl. "The entire center of Krottendorf was under water. There was also a lot of flooding in Gaisfeld due to blockages," reports the mayor.
During the night, individual settlements were inaccessible, bridges were washed away and roads were badly damaged. A civil defense alert was therefore issued and the population was called upon to avoid underground car parks, cellars, underpasses and riverbanks due to the risk of flooding. At around 8.45 a.m., however, the mayor was able to give the all-clear: "We have reached all citizens, nobody was injured here." The civil defense alert was therefore canceled. "Now the clean-up work begins, which will keep us busy for a long time," says Vogl.
People rescued throughout the district
It was not only in Krottendorf-Gaisfeld that the emergency services had to go out to rescue people. "Several people were trapped in their cars and houses in the Voitsberg district," reports the Styrian fire department control center. A total of 20 people had to be rescued - one of them (in Maria Lankowitz) was also injured and had to be taken to hospital by the Red Cross.
Flooding in the Mur Valley too
But other areas in Styria were also affected. The Murtal district in particular also experienced heavy rain and squalls. The hotspots were Spielberg and Kleinlobming: "In the municipality of Spielberg, there were several mudslides and flooding of cellars and underpasses," reports Thomas Zeiler from the fire department. There was also water around the Red Bull Ring, even the pit lane was flooded.
In Kleinlobming (municipality of Lobmingtal), there were also mudslides throughout the municipality. "In order to be able to handle the high number of operations, a command team was set up at the Spielberg 125 firemen and firewomen were busy clearing up until late into the night," reports Zeiler.
No all-clear yet
This morning, the affected regions will be busy clearing up, and only then will the full extent of the damage be known. According to Energie Steiermark, there may also be power cuts in some areas. And meteorologists are not yet able to give the all-clear - severe weather is expected to hit parts of Styria again today.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
