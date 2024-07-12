Fewer and fewer fathers want to take parental leave

In 2017, 293 Burgenland residents took paternity leave, now there are 171, which is 2.6 percent fewer. According to the Chamber of Labor, the reason for the declining trend is that companies hardly allow men to reconcile babies and work. "But people are not just workers, they also have families. And fathers want to be able to accompany their children as they grow up," says Chamber of Labor President Gerhard Michalitsch. "Companies are only family-friendly if they are father- and mother-friendly."