Novak Djokovic against Lorenzo Musetti LIVE today

Djokovic punched his ticket to the semi-finals of the tennis Grand Slam tournament at Wimbledon without a fight on Wednesday. The 37-year-old Serb benefited from the withdrawal of ninth-ranked Australian Alex de Minaur. The "Djoker" is in the semi-finals at Wimbledon for the 13th time. The record Grand Slam champion thus equaled a record set by the Swiss Roger Federer. With a further and then eighth triumph at the grass-court highlight in south-west London, the Serb could also equal Federer in the number of Wimbledon tournament victories.