Mineral water: heat makes sales bubble

"The water market is particularly competitive"

Around 260 million euros are spent on water in supermarkets every year. Waldquelle boss Vítězslav Staněk, who sees his brand as a family product: "The water market is particularly competitive." In addition, mineral is often offered as a special offer to attract customers to supermarkets. This pleases the retailers but annoys the water bottlers. In some cases, only 20 percent of the quantities can be sold at the regular price. Added to this are the chains' own low-price offers (Lebensquell from Spar, Clever, etc.), which take business away from the brands.