Macron now calls for the formation of a grand coalition

Macron would like to see parties that recognize the institutions of the republic and are European-oriented as partners in a grand coalition. He did not specify whether he was excluding the left-wing party La France Insoumise alongside the Eurosceptic Rassemblement National. As the political forces needed some time to reach the necessary compromise, Macron said that the current government would initially remain in office on a caretaker basis. The president does not have a deadline for appointing a new prime minister.