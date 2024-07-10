"Nobody has won"
Macron now calls for the formation of a grand coalition
"Nobody has won the election." But the result shows a "clear will for change and more participation in power", said French President Emmanuel Macron, commenting on the parliamentary elections and calling on the parties of the "Republican Front" to form a grand coalition.
Macron would like to see parties that recognize the institutions of the republic and are European-oriented as partners in a grand coalition. He did not specify whether he was excluding the left-wing party La France Insoumise alongside the Eurosceptic Rassemblement National. As the political forces needed some time to reach the necessary compromise, Macron said that the current government would initially remain in office on a caretaker basis. The president does not have a deadline for appointing a new prime minister.
Macron wants to guarantee a "new political culture"
The people had "voted for the development of a new political culture in France", wrote the head of state. He also wants to guarantee this. Both the Socialists and the conservative Républicains are examining possibilities for cooperation with Macron's centrist camp, reported the BFMTV channel. According to the broadcaster, the left wing of the current government bloc is also considering forming a new political camp with former Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne as its leader.
The right-wing nationalist RN already sees itself clearly in the opposition role. Meanwhile, representatives of other parties and currents within the camps have played through the possibilities of cooperation or coalition in order to achieve a majority and thus the possibility of forming a government.
