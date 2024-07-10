Speculation flourishes
Putin and Modi: Are the world leaders at loggerheads?
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, currently on a visit to Vienna, has a good relationship with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin. His first trip abroad after his re-election took him to Moscow on Tuesday. However, according to speculation, it was by no means all bliss.
Rumors of a rift between the two powerful leaders emerged after a meeting between the delegations of the two countries in Moscow was cancelled. It is rumored that Modi's - albeit cautious - criticism of the war in Ukraine was too much for Putin and that he had the meeting canceled as a result.
Kremlin: "scheduling reasons"
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov immediately and eloquently denied this on Wednesday. The cancellation was due to "scheduling reasons" and the agenda had already been completed. "This has absolutely nothing to do with any differences of opinion or problematic situations."
Modi remark on Kiev children's hospital tragedy
Modi had indirectly reprimanded Putin during a joint appearance before media representatives by saying that the death of innocent children was terrible. His heart bleeds when he hears about it. Modi was referring to the fact that, according to Ukraine and the UN, a Russian missile had hit the largest children's hospital in the Ukrainian capital Kiev.
Putin has rarely been openly criticized by countries that Russia considers to be friends. To make matters worse, Modi had voiced his criticism on Russian soil, in the presence of Putin and in front of running cameras. The tenor of the visit was positive: Modi described Putin as a "dear friend" and explained that the relationship was based on mutual trust and respect.
Gentle criticism in Vienna too
The following day, Modi repeated his criticism in Vienna. After a meeting with Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP), he explained that he had spoken to him about the war in Ukraine, among other things. He reiterated that the loss of innocent lives was not acceptable anywhere and that solutions to conflicts could not be found on the battlefield.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
