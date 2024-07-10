Sheep perished
Dogs and cats rescued from the flames
Twelve fire departments with 24 vehicles and over a hundred personnel were deployed to a farm building fire in Gersdorf an der Mur on Tuesday evening. Five dogs and three cats were rescued outside, one sheep died in the fire. No people were injured, but the damage is extensive.
Police officers were called to the fire in the Leibnitz district at around 11 pm. When they arrived, the stable building, in which hay, straw and agricultural machinery were stored, was already ablaze. The Gersdorf fire department had already sounded the section alarm on the approach in order to secure the water supply and quickly bring the fire under control.
Searching for embers using a drone
The first measure on arrival was to prevent the flames from spreading to the neighboring building. The firefighters from the other fire departments immediately began to set up the extinguishing lines and attack the fire with heavy breathing apparatus. With the help of aerial images from the thermal imaging drone, telescopic loader and crane grab, attempts were made to penetrate the remaining embers.
Stable building was engulfed by flames
The building burned out completely. A sheep, which was in the farm building at the time of the fire, died. Five dogs and three cats were brought outside by the firefighters. A total of twelve fire departments with 24 vehicles and 111 men were deployed.
The extent of the damage and the cause of the fire have not yet been determined. According to the police, a district fire investigator will examine the scene of the fire during the course of Wednesday.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.