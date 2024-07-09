Prison sentence after beer can attack

According to the indictment, the lively defendant, who has tattoos on his face and is homeless and unemployed himself, attacked a homeless man at Salzburg Central Station on May 3. He hit him with a beer can and kicked the victim, who was lying on the ground, in the face. "He was harassing a girl, so I hit him in the face with the beer can." And the local adds in a deep dialect: "I actually wanted to protect people, but now I'm back in jail."