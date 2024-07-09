Modi with Putin: “Must find the way to peace”

"Every Indian considers Russia a friend"

Modi praised his country's relations with Russia and commended Putin. The bilateral relationship is based on "mutual trust and mutual respect", said Modi. At the same time, he emphasized Putin's leadership qualities. "Every Indian considers Russia a friend of India in good times and bad." Modi said that Indo-Russian relations had already been put to the test several times. However, the relationship had emerged stronger each time. He described Putin as his "dear friend", whom he valued for this.