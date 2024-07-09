"Dear friend" ...
Modi with Putin: “Must find the way to peace”
At his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for dialog in order to achieve peace. As a "friend", he also told Putin "that for a better future of our next generation, peace is of utmost importance", Modi said in a speech delivered in Hindi on Tuesday while sitting by Putin's side.
"War cannot solve problems," the Indian head of government warned. "We must find a way to peace through dialog." "When innocent children are murdered, when you see them die, your heart hurts and this pain is unbearable," Modi continued.
He and Kremlin leader Putin had spoken about the Russian offensive in Ukraine during his visit to Moscow. As is customary with "true friends", they had sat together and "talked about a range of issues", said the Indian head of government. He was "happy" that "we were both able to present our views on Ukraine openly and in detail".
"Every Indian considers Russia a friend"
Modi praised his country's relations with Russia and commended Putin. The bilateral relationship is based on "mutual trust and mutual respect", said Modi. At the same time, he emphasized Putin's leadership qualities. "Every Indian considers Russia a friend of India in good times and bad." Modi said that Indo-Russian relations had already been put to the test several times. However, the relationship had emerged stronger each time. He described Putin as his "dear friend", whom he valued for this.
Modi arrived in Moscow on Monday for a visit. It is his first visit to Russia since the start of the Russian offensive in Ukraine. Just a few hours earlier, Moscow had once again hit the neighboring country with massive missile attacks, including the children's hospital in Kiev. More than three dozen people were killed across the country. The attacks were strongly condemned internationally.
West seeks good relations with India
Russia is still by far the largest arms supplier to India and also supplies the country with cheap oil. The West is also keen to maintain good relations with India, which it sees as a counterweight to China's growing influence. At the same time, Western countries are calling on the government in New Delhi to distance itself from Russia.
Modi travels on to Austria after his visit to Russia. It is the first time in more than 40 years that an Indian prime minister has visited the country. Modi is received by President Alexander van der Bellen and Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP).
