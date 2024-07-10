Research strategy provides for more cooperation

As far as the expansion of local expertise is concerned, Barbara Schöbi-Fink praised the current STEM projects in particular. 21,000 children and young people have already been reached with the aim of awakening an interest in mathematics, computer science, natural sciences and technology. The provincial governor criticized the funding. The majority of Vorarlberg's research projects are funded by companies (351 million euros per year). The state contributes 16.5 million euros annually, the federal government only three million euros. "We have a massive shortfall in federal funding. This is also due to the fact that Vorarlberg does not have a university," explains Schöbi-Fink.