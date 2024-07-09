Opposition to the Song Contest in Switzerland

Criticism of the direction in which ESC is "developing"

Although the singing competition has the potential to be a cheerful folk festival, it has developed "in a different direction" in recent years, according to the EDU. Recently, anti-Semitic incidents have become more frequent. The demonstrations against the Israeli singer Eden Golan have also raised fears that holding the ESC in Switzerland could pose a considerable security risk. In addition, there are more and more performances in which Satanism and occultism are celebrated. This year's performance by singer Bambie Thugs from Ireland was at least a visual example of this.