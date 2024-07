Wenninger leaves Rapid! Transfer to Austria?

Return to a higher league

"A few days ago, the 33-year-old, who has been working in the Women's Football Department of the ÖFB's Sports Directorate in the position of League Management of the Women's Bundesliga since last year, informed us that she would like to play in a higher division again in the future and will therefore no longer be available for the green-and-white women's team competing in the Vienna Landesliga," Rapid announced in a statement.