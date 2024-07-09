Even more accusations
New inconsistencies in procurement practice around B
It could be the next loud bang in the case surrounding the dismissed Brucknerhaus artistic director and LIVA board director Dietmar Kerschbaum: Questionable expense claims and in-your-face dealings are said to be just the tip of the iceberg. According to town hall insiders, new explosive material is likely to emerge at the current special meeting of the LIVA supervisory board.
A report by the auditing company KPMG, which was commissioned to carry out a compliance audit of Kerschbaum's business activities, is expected to provide the basis for this. Specifically, experts analyzed possible in-security transactions, secondary employment, expenses, business trips and the commissioning of external service providers.
In contrast to the report already submitted by the municipal audit office, which primarily used receipts and fees in its investigations, selected employees were also questioned about specific cases. It is reported that there was a previously unknown violation in the awarding of a prestige project.
Audit office identified possible breaches
As reported in detail last week, the city's audit office classified several cases concerning Kerschbaum's business practices as problematic. Among other things, the inspectors found a partly non-transparent, escalating expense management, side deals and unequal fee models - in particular concerning Kerschbaum's self-employment and that of his wife. What followed after the allegations came to light was an exchange of blows between the dismissed artistic director and the mayor of Linz, Klaus Luger, who each expressed their views in open letters.
Exchange of blows in open letters
Kerschbaum broke the ban on speaking imposed on him and claimed in his letter that he would be able to fully clarify all reservations. At the same time, he criticized the fact that he had never been questioned by the Control Authority about the case. And he emphasized: "I would like to emphasize that I have dedicated the last few years to the Brucknerhaus with great commitment and have no intention of stopping this activity."
Linz mayor still in favor of dismissal
In a reply sent to the "Krone" on Monday, Luger held out the prospect that the Linz artistic director could still have his say. When and before which committee, he left open. However, his basic attitude has not changed. This is: "The employment relationship will be terminated with immediate effect."
However, the decision does not fall to Luger, who - just like the Supervisory Board - can only make a recommendation on how to proceed. The ball is in the court of the managing directors of LIVA's parent company KKV Holding GmbH (creative, cultural and event holding company), Gerfried Stocker and Thomas Ziegler. They will ultimately decide whether Kerschbaum's career at LIVA comes to an end. Officially, the artistic director's contract runs until 2027.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.