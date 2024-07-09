These athletes will be chasing gold for Austria

Some "hot potatoes"

Anna-Maria Alexandri/Eirini-Marina Alexandri have high hopes of winning medals in synchronized swimming. Another medal hopeful is Victoria Hudson. The javelin thrower wants to impress in her Olympic debut and build on her recent successes. After all, she was crowned European champion in the javelin a few weeks ago. Lukas Weißhaidinger, who won bronze at the last Games in Japan, also wants to go for precious metal again.