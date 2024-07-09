Olympic line-up here
These athletes will be chasing gold for Austria
On Tuesday, the Austrian Olympic Committee (ÖOC) announced the final squad for the Olympic Games in Paris. A total of 80 athletes will represent Austria in France. A further place could be added in two days' time. There are certainly some medal hopes in the line-up. The flag bearers have also been decided.
From July 26 to August 11, Red-White-Red will be hunting for medals at the Olympic Games in Paris. 80 athletes will represent Austria in the French capital. The largest team will be the swimming association, with ten athletes. Canoeist Felix Oschmautz and judoka Michaela Polleres will have the honor of carrying the flag.
Some "hot potatoes"
Anna-Maria Alexandri/Eirini-Marina Alexandri have high hopes of winning medals in synchronized swimming. Another medal hopeful is Victoria Hudson. The javelin thrower wants to impress in her Olympic debut and build on her recent successes. After all, she was crowned European champion in the javelin a few weeks ago. Lukas Weißhaidinger, who won bronze at the last Games in Japan, also wants to go for precious metal again.
There are opportunities to win gold, silver or bronze in equestrian sports and shooting. Michaela Polleres would also like to fight for a medal in her category (70 kg) in the judo competitions. The Austrian triathlon quartet, Tim Wafler in track cycling and Valentin Bontus in kitesurfing also have outsider chances.
According to Austria's Chef de Mission Christoph Sieber, there are still "justified hopes" for an 81st participant, namely badminton player Collins Valentine Filimon. According to Sieber, his provisional quota place will be confirmed by the international federation on Thursday, provided that no qualified doubles player is injured by then. Golfer Sarah Schober is definitely taking part. Surprisingly, swimmer Lena Kreundl also received a starting place in the 200m medley.
The nomination by the Austrian Olympic Committee on Tuesday in Vienna was the official starting signal for the Olympic preparations, which will be followed by the farewell ceremony on Wednesday evening and the farewell and swearing-in ceremony with Federal President Alexander van der Bellen on Thursday morning.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.