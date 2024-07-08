Turmoil before the Turkey hit
Public viewing: Police officers surrounded and attacked
Turbulent scenes on Saturday evening before the European Championship match between the Netherlands and Turkey at the public viewing in Landeck, Tyrol: after an unknown person lit a Bengal fire in the crowd, the police officers who intervened were harassed, surrounded and sometimes attacked. Two people were provisionally arrested.
At around 8.30 pm, half an hour before the start of the match, a previously unknown person set off a Bengal fire at the public viewing area. "When the police wanted to establish the identity of the man, a 22-year-old Austrian man intervened defensively and attacked the police officers in order to prevent them from carrying out their official duties and establishing his identity", the police reported on Monday.
He was arrested and taken to Landeck police station, despite numerous visitors to the public viewing circling the police officers, insulting and harassing them.
Die Ermittler
The suspect was then arrested. However, the 22-year-old was obviously not in the mood for this. "He tried to flee, but was arrested and taken to Landeck police station, although numerous visitors to the public viewing circled the police officers, verbally abused and harassed them," the investigators continued.
Another man arrested
One of these suspected troublemakers, a 39-year-old man, was provisionally arrested for aggressive behavior. "He also tried to prevent this with violence, but was unsuccessful."
Analysis of cell phone videos
Both men are now at large and will be reported to the Innsbruck public prosecutor's office on suspicion of attempted resistance to public authority. Further investigations, in particular the analysis of cell phone videos, are also being carried out. Further charges will follow.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.