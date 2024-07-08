Deal finally finalized
“I’m really happy to be back in Graz!”
What the "Krone" already announced last Thursday, Sturm made official today: Mika Biereth, on loan from Arsenal in the black kit in the spring, has finally been signed. The 21-year-old striker signed a contract until 2028!
Since his arrival in January, Biereth has played 22 games for the Schwoazn, scoring nine goals and registering four assists. Biereth has signed a contract in Graz until 2028. Head of Sport Andreas Schicker says: "Mika is an absolute profile striker for our system, with power, depth and enormous goal threat. We've never made a secret of the fact that we wanted to see Mika stay in Graz after his outstanding performances in the spring. We are therefore extremely happy that we have now been able to realize this plan. In addition to the very good talks with Arsenal, Mika's very clear commitment to SK Sturm was a decisive factor. We are extremely happy that he does not yet see his task at Sturm as finished and that we will continue to see him in Sturm kit."
Managing Director Economy Thomas Tebbich: "We are extremely happy that Mika is now an SK Sturm player after tough but fair and respectful negotiations. It is of course clear that we had to take a big step economically for this transfer, but we are absolutely convinced of Mika and his potential and are therefore sure that this transfer will give us a lot of pleasure!"
"I'm extremely happy"
Mika Biereth says: "I think everyone has seen how comfortable I felt here at the club and in the team during my loan. Then there was the great sporting success of winning the double and qualifying for the Champions League, which I'm really looking forward to. I would like to thank Andreas Schicker for making such an effort for me and I am really looking forward to hopefully repaying this trust and achieving our goals together with the team. Let's go Schwoaze, I'm really happy to be back in Graz!"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.