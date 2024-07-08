“I’m really happy to be back in Graz!”

Since his arrival in January, Biereth has played 22 games for the Schwoazn, scoring nine goals and registering four assists. Biereth has signed a contract in Graz until 2028. Head of Sport Andreas Schicker says: "Mika is an absolute profile striker for our system, with power, depth and enormous goal threat. We've never made a secret of the fact that we wanted to see Mika stay in Graz after his outstanding performances in the spring. We are therefore extremely happy that we have now been able to realize this plan. In addition to the very good talks with Arsenal, Mika's very clear commitment to SK Sturm was a decisive factor. We are extremely happy that he does not yet see his task at Sturm as finished and that we will continue to see him in Sturm kit."