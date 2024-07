Several roofs torn loose: Severe weather operations in Lower Austria

Severe hailstorm

The hailstorm on June 30 caused massive damage in the region. The villages of Waldkirchen, Gilgenberg, Waldhers and Rappolz in the municipality of Waldkirchen an der Thaya as well as Lexnitz, Reibers and Brunn bei Dobersberg in the municipality of Dobersberg were declared disaster areas and the corresponding ordinance was lifted last Wednesday.