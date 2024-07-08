After 2nd cruciate ligament rupture
Gigler wants to master the hard road back again
The "feat" of tearing the cruciate ligaments in both her left and right knee within just 364 days was achieved by ÖSV ski cross racer Sonja Gigler in the past two seasons. Nevertheless, the 22-year-old from Vorarlberg is far from giving up. Her new job is also providing new motivation.
While Leonie Lussnig and Mathias Graf went off the beaten track last week at the ÖSV ski cross camp and were put on the mat by top judokas in Linz, Sonja Gigler - who tore the cruciate ligament in her right knee on February 25 on the Reiteralm - is still taking it easy as a precaution.
"But things are already looking pretty good in terms of mobility," reveals the 22-year-old from Harden, who did, however, suffer a setback. "In April, another piece of cartilage popped out of my operated knee. However, it was surgically repaired straight away and now everything is actually as it should be almost five months after such a complex injury."
Immediately after the devastating diagnosis in February, Gigler - for whom it was the second cruciate ligament rupture in a year - left open the question of whether she would be able to continue her career. "It would hurt me if I had to say that my career was over," explains the "smoke racer" today. "I will definitely try to make my way back."
"I've given myself enough time"
But she is not putting any pressure on herself on this path. "But I didn't put any pressure on myself when I tore my cruciate ligament the first time," says Gigler, taking the wind out of the sails of critics who thought she had returned to the World Cup too early. "I certainly gave myself enough time and was ready to race on the Reiteralm. The fact that I got injured again has other reasons and was also very unlucky."
It is still completely open when the national team athlete will make her comeback. However, there are many indications that it will not be until the 2025/26 Olympic season. But she won't be bored even then. "After making it into the top police sports squad in spring, I'm really looking forward to finally being able to start my training in Graz in November," Sonja reveals.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.