"So proud!"
Kesha defends herself against body shamers with bikini pics
Kesha has now defended herself against nasty criticism of her curves with two sexy bikini photos on Instagram.
Kesha published two rather exciting bikini pics on Sunday. While the singer can be seen lying on a stone wall in one of the two pictures, she posed in an XXS two-piece against an ocean backdrop for the second snapshot.
"So proud of my body"
Commenting on the sexy photos, the 37-year-old wrote: "I didn't think people would still be attacked for their bodies in 2024, but ... I'm so proud of my body. It's been through so much."
She was able to finish the show despite a torn ACL, but her body also "held my fucking broken heart together".
Fans encourage Kesha
Kesha therefore also gave her critics an important message. "To all those who think they're criticizing me: you only make me feel stronger. So I hope that one day you'll feel good enough not to put other women down. In the meantime, hate me even more, bitches."
Kesha received plenty of encouragement from her fans following the post. "Everyone who hates your body needs glasses," wrote one follower. Another added: "Fuck yeah! You are so beautiful!"
And yet another said: "You are beautiful: a beautiful person with a beautiful body and a beautiful soul. Haters hate because they're jealous. You are a light in this world. Keep shining so bright!"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
