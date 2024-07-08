Automatically saved design

Gastronomy is also contributing to the burden on holidaymakers' wallets. In Rome, every "gelateria" has become an exclusive establishment thanks to an endless variety of ice cream flavors, consumer protection groups have complained. The result: a small ice cream in an ice cream parlor with a view of the Trevi Fountain is not available for less than five euros. Even a visit to a pizzeria is no longer as cheap as it used to be. Only in less touristy towns can you get a Margherita pizza for less than ten euros.