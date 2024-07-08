Vorteilswelt
Doctor reacted quickly

Lifeless in the pool: Boy (4) resuscitated in indoor pool!

Nachrichten
08.07.2024 07:58

Dramatic scenes on Sunday evening in an indoor swimming pool in the east of Innsbruck: a four-year-old child was pulled lifeless from the pool. A doctor who happened to be there immediately began resuscitation. The boy was eventually resuscitated and taken to hospital.

comment0 Kommentare

The terrible swimming accident occurred on Sunday shortly after 6.30 pm in the indoor pool in the Olympic Village. The four-year-old child was floating lifeless in the pool. Bathers present reacted immediately.

Zitat Icon

A doctor who happened to be present noticed that the boy was no longer breathing and immediately began resuscitation.

Die Polizei

"A female doctor, who was also on site, witnessed the child being pulled out of the pool. She noticed that the boy was no longer breathing and immediately began resuscitation," reported the police.

Mother on site, was the child wearing a buoyancy aid?
After a short time, the child's breathing had resumed. "The 24-year-old Syrian mother, who lives in Germany, explained that her son could not swim. It is currently not known whether the child was wearing a swimming aid," said the investigators. This is still the subject of further investigations.

Boy taken to hospital by ambulance
The child was eventually taken to the Innsbruck hospital by the emergency services. The four-year-old's condition was said to be stable.

Hubert Rauth
Hubert Rauth
