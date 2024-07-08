Orbán on “peace mission 3.0.” in Beijing

China wants to mediate between Russia and Ukraine

China is trying to present itself as a mediator in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. On the one hand, it is emphasizing its commitment to the territorial integrity of Ukraine, while on the other hand it is providing massive economic support to the aggressor Russia. According to observers, China is keen for the West to spend itself economically and militarily in the conflict with Russia. The Chinese head of state and government visited Hungary in May as part of a trip to Europe, which also took him to Paris and Belgrade. In October, Orbán was one of the few European representatives and the only EU head of government to take part in China's forum on the "New Silk Road". Hungary is also part of the Chinese investment project with which the People's Republic is implementing infrastructure projects worldwide and thus expanding its influence. Other Western countries are trying to reduce their economic dependence on China, partly as a lesson from Russia's aggression.