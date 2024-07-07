Hamas backs away from central demand

War has been going on for ten months

The war between Israel and Hamas has now been going on for ten months. On October 7, fighters from Hamas and other militant Palestinian groups carried out an unprecedented attack on Israel, which triggered the war in the Gaza Strip. According to Israeli reports, around 1200 people were brutally killed in the attack and 251 others were taken hostage in the Gaza Strip. In response to the attack, Israel has since taken massive military action in the Gaza Strip. According to figures released by the Hamas-controlled Ministry of Health on Sunday, which cannot be independently verified, 38,150 people have been killed so far.