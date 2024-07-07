Museum Joanneum
Exciting vacation program with technology and art
What is behind artificial intelligence and virtual reality, what can they do and how do they feel? You can find out the answers this summer at the Grazer Kunsthaus and the CoSA - Center of Science Activities in the Joanneum Quarter. Admission is free for young people up to the age of 19!
The Universalmuseum Joanneum wants to appeal to young explorers in particular this summer. And is using the latest technology and exciting educational programs to do so. In particular, the CoSA - Center of Science Activities and the Kunsthaus Graz are currently offering fascinating insights into the world of artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality.
Since its inception, the CoSA has focused on communicating science and technology to its young audience in a playful way. This is particularly successful in the A(R)dventure area, where you can immerse yourself in virtual worlds with AR glasses and solve interactive tasks (timeslots cost 5 euros and must be paid for at the cash desk or booked online). But the many areas where you can get hands-on are also a lot of fun. For example, you can program your own computer game, carry out "dangerous" experiments or escape from a mine shaft (the "Exit the Mine" escape room).
Things are no less exciting at the Kunsthaus, where the "24/7" exhibition not only explores current working environments, but also takes a look into the future. With an AI-controlled doll, artist Louisa Clement talks about the rapid advances in technological development. Silvio Lorusso and Sebastian Schmieg, on the other hand, provide insights into all the unpaid work we all do for Google. This encourages a critical approach to the technology we use every day. All information can be found here.
This article was produced with the support of the Universalmuseum Joanneum while maintaining editorial independence.
