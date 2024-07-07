Exciting vacation program with technology and art

Since its inception, the CoSA has focused on communicating science and technology to its young audience in a playful way. This is particularly successful in the A(R)dventure area, where you can immerse yourself in virtual worlds with AR glasses and solve interactive tasks (timeslots cost 5 euros and must be paid for at the cash desk or booked online). But the many areas where you can get hands-on are also a lot of fun. For example, you can program your own computer game, carry out "dangerous" experiments or escape from a mine shaft (the "Exit the Mine" escape room).