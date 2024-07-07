Global success from Tijuana
The legendary Caesar salad is 100 years old
It is considered a culinary classic, is on the menu in the bistros of Paris as well as in the beach cafés of Miami - and has just turned 100 years old: The Caesar salad, originally a leftover dish, is currently celebrating a proud anniversary in Tijuana, Mexico.
According to historians, the dish was invented out of necessity in the city near the US border in 1924.
Onslaught of hungry US citizens
The Italian chef and restaurant owner Cesare Cardini is considered its creator. On July 4, 1924, he catered for US citizens in Tijuana who wanted to celebrate Independence Day with alcohol - which was not available in the USA during Prohibition - and therefore crossed the border into Mexico. According to legend, Cardini threw everything he had left in the kitchen into a large wooden bowl to cope with the enormous rush of guests - and he had the salad.
Everything in a large wooden bowl
July 4, 1924 is therefore the official birthday of the Caesar Salad. Today, 100 years later, at "Caeser's Restaurant" in Tijuana, the now world-famous dish is still prepared the same way in a large wooden bowl in front of the guests.
The classic Caesar salad consists of romaine lettuce, peppers, parmesan, a hard-boiled egg and a special dressing of mustard, olive oil and lemon.
Essential ingredients
The salad has since been expanded to include other ingredients such as anchovies - but the basic ingredients have remained unchanged, explained Mexican chef Claudio Poblete, who has published a book to mark the 100th anniversary of the dish.
According to Poblete, the salad is "universal" as it consists of ingredients "that are essential to the human diet".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
