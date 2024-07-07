The legendary Caesar salad is 100 years old

Onslaught of hungry US citizens

The Italian chef and restaurant owner Cesare Cardini is considered its creator. On July 4, 1924, he catered for US citizens in Tijuana who wanted to celebrate Independence Day with alcohol - which was not available in the USA during Prohibition - and therefore crossed the border into Mexico. According to legend, Cardini threw everything he had left in the kitchen into a large wooden bowl to cope with the enormous rush of guests - and he had the salad.