Six injured in bloody bull run in Pamplona

Last fatality died in 2009

The festival in honor of the city's saint San Fermín began the day before and will end next Sunday. Every day, six bulls, some weighing over 600 kilograms, and several tame leading oxen are chased through the narrow streets of the old town to the arena for the bullfights in the evening from 8.00 am. Dozens of runners are injured every year in the tests of courage of the predominantly young men over the 875-meter course. There have been 16 fatalities since 1924, the last in 2009.