Wednesday up to 36 degrees
It’s going to be hot, humid and thundery next week
Mixed summer weather awaits us in the coming week: according to the forecast from Geosphere Austria, it will be hot, humid and partly thundery. Although the week will begin with dense clouds and rain in parts of the country, it is expected to reach 29 degrees during the course of the day on Monday.
Monday will start north of the main Alpine ridge and in the north and east with numerous dense clouds and local showers. Further south and south-east, however, it will be sunny. As the day progresses, however, it will clear up more and more everywhere, only in the mountains will the spring clouds with a tendency to shower become heavier in the afternoon. In the morning it will be 13 to 19 degrees, later 22 to 29 degrees.
Tuesday: Increasingly hot, local heat thunderstorms possible
High pressure will bring mostly sunny and increasingly hot weather to the eastern Alps on Tuesday. However, over the peaks of the Alps in particular, cumulus clouds may form from time to time during the course of the day and with them local heat thunderstorms. Weak to moderate winds from east to south with early morning temperatures between 13 and 20 degrees. Daytime highs will reach 27 to 33 degrees.
Up to a sweat-inducing 36 degrees on Wednesday
On Wednesday, the sun will shine widely into the afternoon and it will be hot to very hot and sometimes humid. Later, however, the cumulus clouds will become more powerful and the tendency for showers and thunderstorms will increase, especially in the west and north and generally over the mountains. After 14 to 21 degrees in the morning, temperatures will reach 29 to hot 36 degrees during the course of the day.
On Thursday, there will initially be residual clouds and local showers, especially on the northern side of the Alps and in the north and northeast. As the day progresses, the sun will come through again everywhere and it will be hot and humid. In the afternoon, however, the tendency for thunderstorms will increase significantly in the mountains and individual thunderstorm cells may later move into the lowlands. The lows will be between 15 and 22 degrees, the highs between 27 and 33 degrees, with the highest temperatures in the south-east.
Very hot on Friday, especially in the east
Friday will be sunny and hot in large parts of the country. Only in the west will the first rain showers and thunderstorms be possible in the morning, and in the afternoon the tendency for thunderstorms will increase significantly in East Tyrol, Salzburg and Upper Austria. The wind will blow moderately to briskly from the southeast to south at first, then increasingly from the west with the thunderstorms. Early temperatures will again range from 15 to 22 degrees, later reaching 28 to 35 degrees, with the highest values in the east.
