It’s going to be hot, humid and thundery next week

Very hot on Friday, especially in the east

Friday will be sunny and hot in large parts of the country. Only in the west will the first rain showers and thunderstorms be possible in the morning, and in the afternoon the tendency for thunderstorms will increase significantly in East Tyrol, Salzburg and Upper Austria. The wind will blow moderately to briskly from the southeast to south at first, then increasingly from the west with the thunderstorms. Early temperatures will again range from 15 to 22 degrees, later reaching 28 to 35 degrees, with the highest values in the east.