Out against the Netherlands
Montella on the wolf salute debate: “It’s complicated”
Despite the bitter quarter-final defeat at the European Football Championship, Turkish team boss Vincenzo Montella has drawn a positive conclusion to the tournament. He did not want to talk about the sensitive wolf salute debate.
Turkish team boss Vincenzo Montella has drawn a positive conclusion to the tournament despite the bitter quarter-final defeat at the European Football Championship. "Despite the defeat, the Turkish people love us. These players deserve that too. We can be proud of the way we played here. After this European Championship, Turkey will be seen with different eyes. With more respect," said Montella after the 2-1 defeat against the Netherlands.
The coach did not comment specifically on the wolf salute scandal triggered by Merih Demiral, which had overshadowed the quarter-final. "It's complicated to talk about it after the game. That's why I don't have the strength or the will to talk about something that isn't part of soccer right now."
Focus on the European Championship performance
Montella preferred to concentrate on the "convincing performances" of his team at this European Championship. Both he and his players had nothing to reproach themselves for. "We played with so much passion. I leave the tournament with good feelings. We deserved more," the 50-year-old continued.
Montella sees the good European Championship performances as a "solid foundation" on which the Turkish national team can build. "We will continue to improve and grow. The future is on our side," predicted the Turkish coach.
And the media at home also agreed with him. "Thank you Turkey, thank you to our boys. Endless thanks for the joy you have given us and for your fighting spirit," wrote the daily newspaper "Habertürk". The sports newspaper "Fanatik" said: "Turkey is proud of you!"
