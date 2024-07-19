How does “drive by wire” actually work?

This means that the mechanical connection can be dispensed with. The by-wire technology is designed redundantly so that this does not lead to problems if the technology fails. Sensors, cables and, in some cases, the actuators are therefore on board twice. Nevertheless, the whole thing is lighter, cheaper and takes up less space than the classic solution. In the future, safety-relevant systems such as steering ("steer-by-wire") and braking systems ("brake-by-wire") will increasingly be controlled via by-wire technology in addition to the transmission ("shift-by-wire") and engine.