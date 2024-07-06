Hot Ländle derby
Strong Bregenz team narrowly loses 2:1 to Altach
It was hot on Saturday morning at Bregenz's test match against Altach, and the players were probably tired after a tough week of preparation. However, it was mainly the players from the Rheindorf who were noticeable. Although they ultimately won the game 2:1, they did not make coach Joachim Standfest happy with their performance.
"It was a good test because Bregenz were a strong opponent. We weren't," said the SCRA coach after the match. "We controlled them for the first 30 minutes, but then we got tired. But the players still have to do what they have to do."
Altach new signing Oliver Strunz put the Bundesliga side ahead early on. However, they then found it very difficult to cope with the aggressive provincial capital. Regi van Acker's team showed no respect for their higher-ranked local rivals and showed hardly any signs of preparation fatigue. The 1:1 through a beautiful lob from Anteo Fetahu after 33 minutes was the logical consequence. "We're making progress, it was a good game from us. Although my players were certainly not completely fresh, they all gave it their all for 90 minutes," said SW coach Van Acker, "but the second goal just can't happen. In the league, we have to be able to salvage a point like that."
The Bregenz side made their only major blunder in the final stages of the game. Substitute Mateus Favali tried to block a ball for his goalkeeper Felix Gschmossmann. However, it went completely wrong and Altach's Tamer Crnkic was the beneficiary, making the final score 2:1 for his team.
Satisfied sports director
The performance was certainly good publicity for Bregenz. Which also made sporting director Predrag Zivanovic happy: "I'm very pleased that our team was able to sell so well against Altach."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
