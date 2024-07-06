Strong Bregenz team narrowly loses 2:1 to Altach

Altach new signing Oliver Strunz put the Bundesliga side ahead early on. However, they then found it very difficult to cope with the aggressive provincial capital. Regi van Acker's team showed no respect for their higher-ranked local rivals and showed hardly any signs of preparation fatigue. The 1:1 through a beautiful lob from Anteo Fetahu after 33 minutes was the logical consequence. "We're making progress, it was a good game from us. Although my players were certainly not completely fresh, they all gave it their all for 90 minutes," said SW coach Van Acker, "but the second goal just can't happen. In the league, we have to be able to salvage a point like that."