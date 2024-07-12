Clawfinger: “You also have to move with the times”

With age also came a certain form of wisdom in the Clawfinger camp. "Of course I see many things differently than I did 25 years ago. You get older, you tick differently, you adapt. Mick Jagger once said that he couldn't imagine he'd still be on stage at 40. Now he's 80 and what does he do? Exactly. The older you get, the broader and wider you see the world. You become more modest and grateful for what you have. I think that's a very good development." Tell is happy about his own career. "We came up at a time when nobody was interested in glam and sleaze rock anymore. With Nirvana, Soundgarden and Rage Against The Machine, serious music was the order of the day. At the peak of our career we were perhaps a bit diva-like, but most of the time we kept our feet still. Besides, we're from Sweden, where you get laughed at if you act like a celebrity."