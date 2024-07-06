Sticking to the rules
Why there was no penalty for Germany here
Handball or no handball - once again, opinions were divided. After losing 2-1 to Spain in the quarter-finals of the European Championship in Stuttgart on Friday, hosts Germany mourned a penalty that was not awarded in the 106th minute. The fact is, however, that referee Anthony Taylor adhered to UEFA's handball regulations during the incident.
UEFA head referee Roberto Rosetti had shown a similar scene during a press conference shortly before the European Championship. Leipzig's Castello Lukeba had received the ball in a similar way in the Champions League match against Manchester City in October 2023: from a short distance, on the downward-hanging arm, which also gave way when the ball was touched. "That's never a penalty," said Rosetti about the scene. The player tried to avoid contact. The arm is close to the body in a natural position.
Taylor did not comment on Friday evening, UEFA was asked about the case. It also remained unclear on Saturday whether Niclas Füllkrug would not have been offside anyway for the previous assist for Musiala. In that case, it wouldn't have mattered whether Cucurella's handball was punishable or not.
Not the first handball incident
In any case, it was the second controversial handball decision involving Germany in the tournament. This time, however, it was not in their favor. In the round of 16 against Denmark, Joachim Andersen's hand had grazed a cross from Germany full-back David Raum, whereupon English referee Michael Oliver pointed to the spot after seeing the TV images. Afterwards, Denmark's team boss Kasper Hjulmand was annoyed by this "ridiculous hand rule".
