Why there was no penalty for Germany here

UEFA head referee Roberto Rosetti had shown a similar scene during a press conference shortly before the European Championship. Leipzig's Castello Lukeba had received the ball in a similar way in the Champions League match against Manchester City in October 2023: from a short distance, on the downward-hanging arm, which also gave way when the ball was touched. "That's never a penalty," said Rosetti about the scene. The player tried to avoid contact. The arm is close to the body in a natural position.