Hohenems gets a large roundabout

Hardly a stone will be left unturned during the construction work: The plans include the reconstruction of Diepoldsauer Straße and Rheinstraße as well as the construction of a new link road ("Spange Süd"). In addition, the existing traffic circle will be expanded into a large traffic circle. In addition to the modifications to the ramps, a new bypass in the direction of the "Spange Süd" is also planned.