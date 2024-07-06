2:1 against Germany
“Historic moment”: Spain break the curse
For Spain's national team, advancing to the European Championship semi-finals was special in several respects. On the one hand, because of the late goal from "joker" Mikel Merino and, on the other, because of the fact that they finally managed to beat a host nation at a European Championship or World Cup tournament. "I definitely experienced a historic moment today," emphasized team boss Luis de la Fuente after the 2:1 victory over Germany after extra time in Stuttgart.
It was also the big talking point for the Spanish media. "For Quincoces, Zarra, Arconada, Quini, Camacho, Zubizarreta, Butragueño, Joaquín, Busquets... for them and for all those who have tried to beat the hosts of a World Cup or European Championship in their time and failed. Test passed", wrote "AS". And "Mundo Deportivo" wrote: "The host's curse is over: Spain are in the semi-finals."
Only two teams have managed that before
The success will also go down in the Spanish history books for another reason, as it was the first time since the European Championship was held in one event that the Iberians had managed five consecutive victories. Only France in 1984 and Italy in 2021 had previously achieved the same feat. Victories after penalties were not included in these statistics. Both teams went on to become European champions, a good omen for the Spaniards. "I am absolutely convinced that we can go very far with this team," said De la Fuente.
Only two hurdles remain on the way to a fourth European Championship title after 1964, 2008 and 2012, after winning a European Championship quarter-final for the fourth time in a row. Dani Olmo, who came on as a substitute for the injured Pedri in the 8th minute, played a major part in this. After a goal (51st) and assist, the Leipzig striker deserved his Man of the Match award. Once again, the 26-year-old was the "joker". He has already scored two goals and provided three assists in this role at European Championship level.
Olmo overwhelmed after "fantastic game"
"I'm overwhelmed and so proud. What a great team, what a pleasure. It's not just about me, everyone has really contributed to the success of this tournament so far. The good team spirit is the most important thing," said Olmo. His team had played a "great, very complicated" game. "We had to play a fantastic game to beat Germany," said the striker. Due to his early substitution, it was also an extremely intense affair for him "I'm completely exhausted and empty," Olmo admitted.
Fears for Pedri ahead of the semi-final
Despite calf problems, he battled through and helped to keep a 36-year streak without a competitive defeat against Germany alive. "The heart is still more important than the legs," said Olmo. He was already looking ahead, not planning on extensive celebrations. "We're enjoying it and will celebrate, but very, very quietly, because we have the semi-final in a few days' time." They face France in Munich on Tuesday. Whether with or without Pedri is written in the stars. De la Fuente wanted to remain "optimistic" about the injury-plagued midfielder's sprained left knee.
Two defenders missing
The suspended regulars Dani Carvajal and Robin le Normand will not be able to play. No cause for concern for De la Fuente: "Everyone in our squad is ready to play at a very high level." One of them is Merino, who scored after 118 minutes and 52 seconds. It was the third-latest winning goal in European Championship history; the record has been held by Ukraine's Artem Dowbyk since 2021 (120:36 minutes against Sweden). "To be honest, I'm exhausted. The adrenaline is taking its toll on me now. It was a unique moment," summed up the 28-year-old.
He was substituted in the 80th minute with victory in sight. The Germans then saved themselves into extra time through Florian Wirtz (89'). There came the Real Sociedad player's big moment, when he headed a difficult ball into the net after an ideal Olmo cross. "It was the match we've all been waiting for, between two of the best teams in the world. It could just as easily have been a World Cup or European Championship final," said the match-winner. They also proved that they could suffer. "There's a lot of work behind it, we have a great team."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
