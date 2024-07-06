“Historic moment”: Spain break the curse

Only two teams have managed that before

The success will also go down in the Spanish history books for another reason, as it was the first time since the European Championship was held in one event that the Iberians had managed five consecutive victories. Only France in 1984 and Italy in 2021 had previously achieved the same feat. Victories after penalties were not included in these statistics. Both teams went on to become European champions, a good omen for the Spaniards. "I am absolutely convinced that we can go very far with this team," said De la Fuente.