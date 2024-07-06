"Was already completely blue"
Police officers saved a man’s life at a rest stop
Two police officers became lifesavers while refuelling: Markus A. and Christoph M. from the Seewalchen freeway police were filling up their service car at the Mondsee service station when they were called to help by a passer-by with the words "Help, he can't breathe".
"We were standing at the gas pump when a man excitedly asked us for help in English," says Markus A. about the dramatic events that took place on Saturday evening at the highway service area in Mondsee in Upper Austria. The two police officers immediately ran to a grass verge around 400 meters away, where a person was lying motionless on the ground.
Rescuing defibrillator
"The man was already completely blue and wasn't breathing," says the police officer. "A doctor who happened to be there and her husband were already with him and started resuscitation." One of the officers immediately ran back to the police car and fetched the defibrillator that was there.
Emergency doctor stabilized the patient
"We took turns with the chest compressions and ventilation, then continued with the defibrillator," says Markus A. (27). After around ten minutes, the emergency doctor arrived and was able to stabilize the Swiss man. The officers found heart medication in the passenger seat of his car, suggesting that the man had a heart condition.
Flown to hospital
The rescue helicopter took the 66-year-old Swiss man to hospital in Wels for further treatment. "According to the emergency doctor, it will take 72 hours to find out whether he will survive," said the lifesaver.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.