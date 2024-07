Traditional costume party with the daredevils & Hannah

Whether you're wearing lederhosen or a dirndl - if you want to experience an unforgettable party night, the Arneitz Village on Lake Faak is the place to be on July 11! From 6 p.m., what is probably the coolest traditional costume party of the summer season starts there. A great atmosphere is guaranteed, not least because of the musical stage program. First, Hannah, the self-proclaimed Austrian "Queen of Alpenschlager" will heat up the audience and get them up to operating temperature.