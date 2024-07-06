“Totally bizarre!” Nagelsmann calls for rule reform

In the 106th minute, Jamal Musiala hit Spain's Marc Cucurella on the forearm in the penalty area. But referee Anthony Taylor did not award a penalty and the VAR did not intervene. "When the ball goes towards the goal, he stops it with his hand. That's just a fact, you can see that. He doesn't do it on purpose, but that doesn't matter either," said Nagelsmann, who finds it "totally bizarre" that "the intention of the action is not assessed". It's all about: "Is the ball on the hand or not?"