Cross traffic overlooked
Two women killed in a car accident in the Innviertel region
On Friday afternoon, an elderly female driver overlooked another car as she drove out of a country lane onto the main road. The local fire department arrived for a quick rescue, but all the efforts of the emergency services were to no avail. Two women are dead. Some of the firefighters were in shock and even needed help themselves.
After this difficult operation, the firefighters from Lohnsburg (Upper Austria) also needed help to cope with the stress and the images - because although they did everything humanly possible, there was no rescue for two women.
Women trapped in the wreck
Shortly after midday, the small Opel of an 82-year-old woman from Waldzell turned off a goods road onto the Kobernausser Landesstraße, but the elderly driver overlooked the approaching Ford of a 64-year-old man - also from Waldzell. He was unable to avoid the collision. While the driver of the larger vehicle got off lightly and was able to get out of the car himself, the 82-year-old woman and her 79-year-old passenger were trapped in the wreckage of the small car.
First aider prepared comrades
A firefighter was one of the first responders to the scene of the accident and prepared his comrades for a "crash rescue" when the alarm was raised, during which everything had to happen very quickly because every second obviously counted.
Deceased in hospital
The helpers from Lohnsburg were initially able to free the two senior citizens quickly. However, the passenger died at the scene of the accident and the driver was flown to hospital in Wels. However, she had also suffered serious injuries and succumbed to them shortly afterwards.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
