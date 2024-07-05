Two women killed in a car accident in the Innviertel region

Women trapped in the wreck

Shortly after midday, the small Opel of an 82-year-old woman from Waldzell turned off a goods road onto the Kobernausser Landesstraße, but the elderly driver overlooked the approaching Ford of a 64-year-old man - also from Waldzell. He was unable to avoid the collision. While the driver of the larger vehicle got off lightly and was able to get out of the car himself, the 82-year-old woman and her 79-year-old passenger were trapped in the wreckage of the small car.