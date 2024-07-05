3 Styrian regions
Where doctors will soon be seeing patients all night
In three Styrian regions, doctors' rounds will be available until 4 a.m. from the fall. The ÖVP wants to make good on a promise. Whether there is any demand at all will become clear after six months.
What remains of the "Styrian outpatient clinics" that ÖVP Governor Christopher Drexler announced at the beginning of the year in order to improve healthcare? As Krone readers have known since the beginning of June, this was initially a pilot project in three regions. And instead of actual outpatient clinics, it is an extended visiting service for which the provincial government finally gave the green light this week.
In future, doctors will not only come to patients' homes until 11 p.m., but even until 4 a.m. if they have any complaints. They must call the 1450 hotline.
Three new regions from the fall
"Medmobil 1450" is therefore now the name that is already familiar in Graz. From the fall, the service will also be available in the Leibnitz-Wildon, Bruck-Kindberg and Weiz-Gleisdorf regions. Initially limited to six months, it will then be checked whether there is any demand at all - some in the healthcare system have their doubts.
And SPÖ parliamentary group leader Hannes Schwarz also emphasizes that after six months "we will evaluate exactly whether Medmobil 1450 has achieved its goals and improved healthcare in Styria". Karlheinz Kornhäusl, ÖVP State Councillor for Health, is behind the project: "No matter where someone lives, healthcare must not make a difference. That's why this pilot project is important. What works in Graz should also be offered in other regions."
