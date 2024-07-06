13-year-olds could be punished

Compensation is at stake

Although the igniters are not yet 14 years old and therefore not of criminal age, they could be "sentenced" - to pay compensation. Silvia Dullinger, Professor of Civil Law at the Johannes Kepler University in Linz, explains that, in principle, they are only capable of committing an offense from the age of 14: "However, there is an exception rule, known as equitable liability." If minors are capable of recognizing the danger and unlawfulness of their behaviour, they can also be held liable, according to the lawyer.