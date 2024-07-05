A breath of fresh air for Tiwag: Kraxner new boss!

"Tyrolean solution" as a "clear signal"

"We took a very broad approach to the desired reorganization and realignment in the interests of the owner representatives and also searched internationally for potential candidates. In the end, a 'Tyrolean solution' prevailed based on the outstanding qualifications. This should also be a clear sign that we, as a regional company, want to be even closer to our customers, the municipalities and businesses," emphasizes Supervisory Board Chairman Eduard Wallnöfer.