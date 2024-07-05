"Tyrolean solution"
A breath of fresh air for Tiwag: Kraxner new boss!
As the current CEO Erich Entstrasser is retiring next year, Tiwag has been looking for a new boss. 60 men and women applied for the coveted position, and in the end Michael Kraxner prevailed.
The 41-year-old native of Landeck is no stranger to the scene. Kraxner also brings a wealth of entrepreneurial experience from the private sector. He has been Chief Technology Officer at MCI in Innsbruck since 2021, where he most recently headed up the areas of research, development and technology transfer with a strong focus on energy, the environment and innovation.
In future, the Oberländer native will be responsible for the commercial department and will strengthen the strategic positioning and innovative power of the regional energy supplier. Alexander Speckle will remain Chief Construction Officer and Thomas Gasser Chief Sales Officer.
In the end, a 'Tyrolean solution' prevailed on the basis of their outstanding qualifications.
Aufsichtsratschef Eduard Wallnöfer
"Tyrolean solution" as a "clear signal"
"We took a very broad approach to the desired reorganization and realignment in the interests of the owner representatives and also searched internationally for potential candidates. In the end, a 'Tyrolean solution' prevailed based on the outstanding qualifications. This should also be a clear sign that we, as a regional company, want to be even closer to our customers, the municipalities and businesses," emphasizes Supervisory Board Chairman Eduard Wallnöfer.
Kraxner is a well-known technology pioneer thanks to his numerous projects in the fields of energy, environmental and process engineering as well as digitalization. He gained regional recognition through his innovation projects for the technological development of the local industrial and business location in order to secure operational competitiveness.
His entrepreneurial experience makes him the ideal person at Tiwag to take a progressive approach to the energy transition.
