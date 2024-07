Free of charge! Sturm sells Kronberger to Altach

The former U21 team player moved to Vorarlberg on a free transfer following the termination of his contract in Graz. The attacker has failed to make an impact for Sturm since his transfer in the 2021/22 winter transfer window, with the 22-year-old most recently playing on loan for WSG Tirol (three goals). The Pongau native signed a contract with Altach until 2026 with an option for a further year.