“Who Elina Garanca turns the head of”

"She is a woman who is in life and knows what she wants," smiles designer Gottfried Birklbauer. He met Elina Garanca by chance. "It happened at the opera ball. Elina saw a woman in a dress that she couldn't get out of her head. Without further ado, she approached the visitor and asked the lady who had tailored this creation - and promptly invited me to Vienna. She was impressed by my designs and had two dresses tailored to her body," says the designer.