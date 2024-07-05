Dramatic development
“Danger of suicide?” Boateng trial threatened with abandonment!
First, there was yet another spat between LASK star Jérôme Boateng in the dock and the prosecutor and judge during the trial at Munich District Court, before the latter asked the lawyer for Boateng's "ex" on the fourth day of the trial: "Is your client suicidal?" And soon afterwards . . .
There was almost a dramatic turnaround in the trial of LASK star Jérôme Boateng! "I'm worried, I can see her mood," replied Carolin Lütcke, the lawyer for Sherin S., who is the mother of Boateng's twins and is appearing as a co-plaintiff in this trial for intentional grievous bodily harm. Judge Susanne Hemmerich had previously asked Lütcke in her direction whether her client was suicidal? To which the lawyer replied, among other things, with the sentence: "We can end the trial today!"
Judge suggested an end
Hemmerich had always wanted a quick end to the years-long legal dispute. On the first day of the trial, the judge had already suggested ending the proceedings - primarily in the interests of the couple's children (13) - with a warning if Boateng confessed. The proceedings were taking too long for her.
The fact is: at 10.35 a.m., the court withdrew with both parties and the public prosecutor for deliberations and the public was excluded from the proceedings.
Continuation at 11.43 a.m.
However, the deal sought by the judge did not materialize this time either. The trial resumed at 11.43 am.
If you or a person close to you are in an exceptional psychological situation or are affected by suicidal thoughts, please contact the telephone counselling service on 142. You can find further crisis telephones and emergency numbers HERE.
