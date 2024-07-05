“Danger of suicide?” Boateng trial threatened with abandonment!

There was almost a dramatic turnaround in the trial of LASK star Jérôme Boateng! "I'm worried, I can see her mood," replied Carolin Lütcke, the lawyer for Sherin S., who is the mother of Boateng's twins and is appearing as a co-plaintiff in this trial for intentional grievous bodily harm. Judge Susanne Hemmerich had previously asked Lütcke in her direction whether her client was suicidal? To which the lawyer replied, among other things, with the sentence: "We can end the trial today!"